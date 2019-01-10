Four More Shots Please trailer: Reflects lives of urban Indian women

television

A still from the trailer.

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Prime Original, Four More Shots Please!, is an urban tale about 4 imperfect, modern Indian women and their perfect, life-affirming, friendship. Packed with fun moments, the fabulous 4 take viewers on an insightful journey into the urban Indian woman's life, in this Prime Original romantic comedy-drama series.

Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman and Neil Bhoopalam, Four More Shots Please!, is all set to release across 200 countries and territories on January 25.

Watch the trailer here:

The series casts a spotlight on the strong bond of female friendship that serves as a lifeline for young women in urban India as they adapt, flourish and rebel in a rapidly evolving societal culture with changing gender roles. Helmed by a predominantly women cast and crew, the show has been written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues from Ishita Moitra.

The bold and clutter-breaking trailer introduces us to the lead characters and captures their no-holds-barred banter and rapport, revealing their lovable imperfections and how they navigate modern life with its highs and lows, contradictions and dichotomies. Audiences will get a glimpse of the dilemma faced by Anjana, a single mother in a tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband, struggling to move on both emotionally and sexually.

We also meet Damini, a smart, successful, unrestrained and fiercely independent journalist who firmly believes that she needs no man to satisfy her needs; she owns her sexuality in a non-fussy, practical way. The trailer reveals the insecurities faced by Siddhi that stem from a complicated relationship with her mother while showcasing Umang's unbridled, sexually adventurous, bi-curious personality and enthusiastic willingness to experiment. Despite their obvious differences, these four girls share a beautiful friendship that forms the core foundation of their life and the support system that keeps them buoyant.

The show launches on Prime Video on 25th January 2019.

