Four More Shots Please: Will the second season be bolder and braver?

Four more shots please gained jaw-dropping popularity among the audience despite having an unconventional plot. Considering that, the second season will take us to Istanbul which will add a certain weight and a throbbing vibe to the show.

Not to forget that, Four More Shots Please season 2 is credited to be the only mainstream show which isn't hyper-masculine and has struck the right chord with the audience, also including men! It is undoubtedly Amazon Prime India's first successful women-led franchise in the OTT space.

While the first season of the show was directed by Anu Menon, the second season is directed by Nupur Asthana. The stellar cast of the show includes Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J playing leads on the forefront. The combination of the star cast is definitely a killer one and helps in delivering to us an intricately weaved storyline gracefully.

The trailer launched recently created quite a stir among the viewers eagerly awaiting the release of the second season on April 17, 2020!

