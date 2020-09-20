Four NCB officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's drug case, one arrested accused, test COVID-19 positive

Four officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, have tested COVID-19 positive. Apart from this, an accused arrested in the case has also been found to have contracted COVID-19.

According to the NCB, some employees working in the Mumbai NCB office felt feverish, after which they were examined. Among the employees found positive, two have been admitted to the hospital and the rest are in home quarantine. An NCB officer said, "Yes, some employees have tested positive, and we are awaiting the report of some others." However, zonal director Samir Wankhede said that there are no positive cases reported among the SIT, which is investigating the drug case. Another official said, "Employees who have been found positive, are not symptomatic."

Rohan Talwar, who has been arrested, also tested COVID-19 positive, and has been admitted to JJ Hospital. NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra confirmed this.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news