Four nuns against Bishop Mulakkal asked to leave

Nuns demand arrest of the Bishop in Kerala last year. Pic/AFP

Four of the five nuns who led an agitation against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kerala have been directed to leave their convent in Kottayam district in compliance with a transfer order issued last year, sources here said on Wednesday.

Their congregation — Missionaries of Jesus under Jalandhar diocese of the Roman Catholic Church — has directed the nuns to join the convents they were assigned previously as per the transfer orders issued between March and May in 2018.

However, the nuns, who have been staying with their colleague, allegedly subjected to rape and unnatural sex by Mulakkal, stated they would not leave the convent in Kuravialangad. The protest led by the nuns and Catholic reformist forums in September had led to a public outrage and demands for action against the bishop.

Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested last September following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her in the convent at Kuravialangad between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him.

