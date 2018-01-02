Four of family killed as jeep falls into pond in Rajasthan

A jeep skidded off the road and fell into a pond in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early today morning, killing four members of a family and injuring five people, police said



Representational Picture

A jeep skidded off the road and fell into a pond in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early today morning, killing four members of a family and injuring five people, police said. The accident occurred shortly after midnight when the driver lost control of the vehicle while returning to Alwar from Mathura.

Those killed were Indra Jain (38) as well as Pawan Jain (40), his wife Manisha (38) and their seven-year-old daughter Pari. The five injured are undergoing medical treatment, a police official said. The bodies of those killed have been handed over to family members after post-mortem.

