Four passengers killed after falling off suburban train in Chennai

Representational Picture

Four passengers standing on the footboard of a crowded suburban train died after they hit a wall and fell off at St Thomas Mount here today, police said. Three others were injured in the incident during the morning rush hour.

According to preliminary reports, the commuters were travelling on the footboard in view of peak hour congestion.

Further details are awaited.

