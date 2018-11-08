Four people arrested, more than Rs 7 crore seized

crime

The Hyderabad Task Force Police and Saifabad Police have arrested four persons and seized Rs. 7,51,10,300 unaccounted cash on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police said, 'Multiple raids were conducted this morning after which four people were arrested. A case has been registered. We have also seized a weapon.' Apart from the cash, a car, three mobile phones, a MacBook, an iPad, a laptop, 30 chequebooks and a note counting machine has also been seized.

The Commissioner of Police further claimed that the money seized was about to be used in the upcoming state elections. Kumar added, 'Many shell companies and hawala operators are also involved in this. We have sought help from Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department for investigation purposes.' Further investigation in the case is currently underway.

