Four people killed, four injured in lightning strike in Yavatmal district

The victims had taken shelter under a tree during rain when the tragedy took place

Representational Image

As untimely rains lashed Umarkhed, Mahagaon, Darwha, and Yavatmal on Sunday, four persons died due to a lightning strike. Officials said that four persons were also injured after being struck by lightning at village Veni in Mahagaon tehsil of Yavatmal district.

The victims had taken shelter under a tree during rain when the tragedy took place. The injured were admitted to Pusad Government Hospital and their condition was stable, said resident Deputy Collector of Yavatmal, Narendra Fulzele.

Those killed were identified as Prabhakar Narayan Jadhav (45), Laxman Ramesh Chopde (20), Pandit D H (40) and Anil Vishnu Sagurle (26), all residents of Veni. Hailstorm was witnessed at Dariyapur, Uchegaon and Sevadas Nagar in Darwha tehsil. Seven goats were killed in Darwha due to heavy rains and hailstorm, he added.

In many areas crops were damaged by rains. "We have ordered the Patwaris and tehsildars to visit affected areas and inspect crop damage and file reports," Fulzele said.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI