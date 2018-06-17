Four persons feared drowned in sea off Maharashtra's Palghar coast

They were part of a group of seven youngsters who had gone for a swim in the sea today afternoon despite it being choppy due to heavy rains, an official said

Representational Image

Four persons are feared drowned in the sea off Dadrapada coast in Kelwe in Maharashtra's Palghar district today, police said.

They were part of a group of seven youngsters who had gone for a swim in the sea today afternoon despite it being choppy due to heavy rains, an official said.

He said that a rescue operation, comprising fire brigade and police personnel as well as local fishermen, was currently underway.

Police identified the four as Deepak Chalwadi (20), Dipesh Dileep Pednekar (17), Sritej Naik (15) and Tushar Chimte (15).

Chalwadi's has been fished out so far, he added. Three others, Gaurav Sawant (17), Sanket Jogle (17) and Devidas Jadhav (16) were rescued, the official said, adding that all seven were from Nalasopara area in the district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates