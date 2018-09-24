Four sent to jail in Karimganj moral policing case

crime

Representational picture

Four people were arrested and sent to judicial custody on Sunday for their involvement in a case of moral policing in Karimganj district, where a woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted by villagers. "We had picked up 19 people on suspicion. After interrogation, we have arrested four villagers. They were produced before a court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody," Karimganj Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay told PTI. The police has identified the remaining culprits who are at large, he added.

"To nab the culprits, we are carrying out raids at different places. Our investigation is on. We want to send out a strong message that no such incidents will be tolerated in the society," Upadhyay said. The incident took place on September 10 in a very remote tribal village near Nagra outpost, under the jurisdiction of Bazaricherra police station, along the Assam-Mizoram border in Karimganj.

The incident came to light after the videos of the attack went viral on social media, following which police registered a case on September 21. The victim did not approach the police but filed a case in the court of the Karimganj chief judicial magistrate on September 20. Upadhyay had earlier said that the villagers, including women, had attacked her.

The attackers allegedly stripped the woman and rubbed chilly powder on her private parts. The SP had earlier said that the woman was allegedly involved in some anti-social activities and also sold illicit liquor. "The villagers had warned her. Even police party had warned her earlier," Upadhyay said. "We will be able to tell what led to the attack only after investigation is completed," he said. "Even if she was doing something illegal, no one has the right to take law into their hands," Upadhyay added.

