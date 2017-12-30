Four students held for selling drugs on campus for New Year parties

Four students from the Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Amity universities were held with a kg of hashish which they were selling to other students for the New Year's Eve celebrations, an anti-narcotics official said on Saturday

Representational picture

New Delhi: Four students from the Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Amity universities were held with a kg of hashish which they were selling to other students for the New Year's Eve celebrations, an anti-narcotics official said on Saturday. The arrested students were identified as Gaurav Kumar and Tenzin Phunchod of Delhi University's Hindu College, Sam Mallick of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Anirudh Mathur, an MBA student of Amity University.

"The accused were arrested from north Delhi with the huge consignment of one kilogram drugs (hashish). They wanted to sell hashish to students for the New Year Eve celebrations. We received a tip off that a group of student drugs peddlers is active in north campus area and would serve drugs to young students of these prestigious institutions," said Deputy Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau S.K. Jha.

"The teams of Narcotics Control Bureau's Delhi unit received a tip off on Thursday that three LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) blots would be shipped through DTDC courier to Jaipur for New Year celebrations and rave parties. When the team investigated DTDC office in Delhi, it seized the consignment of three LSD and later apprehended all the accused students," he said.

"During interrogation, Gaurav disclosed that he used to procure hashish from one of his contacts, Neel Chand, a kingpin of drug trafficking racket from Himachal Pradesh, and used to sell it to students and his other contacts in North Campus. He also said he booked the parcel of LSD with the help of Mallick," the officer added.

"Gaurav Kumar, Mathur and Phunchod had visited Himachal Pradesh on December 24 and stayed at Neel Chand's house. They used to get hashish from Gaurav Kumar and sell it to students in prestigious educational institutions," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go