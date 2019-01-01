Four students killed, five injured in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh

national

Representational picture

Four people lost their lives while five others were injured in a road accident at Guntur Laalur National Highway after a car hit a lorry on Monday. Police said that the victims were heading to Vijayawada for New Year celebrations. The lorry driver and cleaner too have suffered injuries.

'The car was at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour and hit the lorry. Due to the impact of the hit, the lorry also fell. The accident occurred at 11 am on Monday,' a police official said.

Out of the nine people affected by the accident, seven of them are engineering students and have been identified as well. Further investigation is underway.

