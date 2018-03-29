Four students killed in road mishap in Agra

Identified as Gaurav, Yogendra, Jyoti and Sakshi, all local students studying in various educational institutions lost their lives as the car sank into the stinking muck with the youths trapped inside it, the police said



Representational Pic

In a tragic incident, four students were killed last evening as the car they were travelling in, plunged into a 20-feet-deep open drain, veering off then road at a sharp turn at Sikandra Industrial Estate here, the police said today.

Identified as Gaurav, Yogendra, Jyoti and Sakshi, all local students studying in various educational institutions lost their lives as the car sank into the stinking muck with the youths trapped inside it, the police said.

On being informed of the incident, the industrial area police post in-charge Umaid Ali, rushed to the accident site and jumped into the drain in a brave bid to save the students, trapped in the car, but by the time they were extricated with the help of local industrial workers, it was too late. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared "brought dead."

The police said the four were travelling in a Hyundai i10 which lost control at the turn near the drain and plunged into it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever