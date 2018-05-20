Search

Four Taliban insurgents killed in Afghan air strikes

May 20, 2018, 16:58 IST | IANS

"The strikes were conducted against militants of Taliban terrorist outfit in Shahjoy and Shinkay districts and two insurgents' motorcycles were also destroyed," Xinhua quoted Operational Coordination Group Afghanistan as saying

At least four Taliban insurgents were killed following an Afghan Special Operations Forces-related air strikes in the southern province of Zabul, officials said on Sunday.

"The strikes were conducted against militants of Taliban terrorist outfit in Shahjoy and Shinkay districts and two insurgents' motorcycles were also destroyed," Xinhua quoted Operational Coordination Group Afghanistan as saying.

Afghan forces and the NATO and US-led coalition troops continued in mopping-up operations as spring and summer, known as fighting season, is drawing near in the mountainous country.

The Taliban insurgent group, which has been waging an insurgency of more than 17 years, has yet to make comments on the report.

