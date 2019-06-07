Four terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Published: Jun 07, 2019, 11:30 IST | mid-day online desk

Representational image

Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in a village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Friday.

The encounter broke out last night in Panjran village of the district's Lassirpora area, the public relations officer (Defence) said. The security forces have seized three AK series rifles from the site of the gunfight.

The militants reportedly belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the official said.

On Thursday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama, following information about the presence of the militants there.

A gunfight broke out as the militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, the official said.

He said the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

A search operation is underway.

