Four terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

national

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he said. The search and sanitisation operation is underway

The sanitisation operation is underway in the area. Pic/AP

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Hanjan area on Saturday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there, an army official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire at the search party, who retaliated. Four terrorists were killed in the gunfight. Weapons and other warlike stores were found at the encounter site, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he said. The search and sanitisation operation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever