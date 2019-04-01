Four terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

national

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Four terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were killed in an encounter with the security forces on Monday morning in Lassipora area of Pulwama district.

According to police, the terrorists were identified as Zaffar Paul, Aqib Ahmad Kumar, and Mohammad Shafi Bhat, all residents of Shopian while Tauseef Ahmad Yattoo belongs to Pulwama.

"On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched in Lassipora area of Pulwama district by police and security forces. During the searches, terrorists fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter," the police said in a statement.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Police said that all the four terrorists were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including the attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

As per police records, these terrorists had a long history of terror crime records and several terror crime cases were registered against them.

The police have also requested the general public not to venture near the encounter site. "People are requested to cooperate with the police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all explosive materials if any," the statement said.

