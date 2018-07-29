Four thieves arrested by Vanrai police, helps detect cases which happened 4 years ago

On their questioning, police recovered LED, DVR's, DJ systems and other material which they had stolen previously and hid it but could not sell it as they were arrested

The Vanrai police arrested a gang of thieves who had committed two thefts in workshops in MIDC area and stolen copper and nickel. Interestingly, police managed to solve cases which the gang had committed four years ago and also recovered material from them.

Officials said they arrested Rajesh Kadam who has 23 previous cases against him, Ramesh Yadav who has 7 cases, Dhruv Gupta who has 3 and Alam Wahab who has 2 from Dahisar check naka on July 26, when they were moving in an echo car with metal worth Rs 6.4 lakh.

On questioning them, the police found that they were involved in many cases in 2014 and after committing a crime had gone to Goa but while on way back they got into a fight at Ratnagiri and were booked in an attempt to murder case. And were sent to jail custody from where they were released just a month and half ago, said an official.

On their questioning, police recovered LED, DVR's, DJ systems and other material which they had stolen previously and hid it but could not sell it as they were arrested. They had committed two cases in July in the jurisdiction of Vanrai on their return.

The police said their past cases were n the jurisdiction of Virar, Nalasopara and Kasturba police stations. Deputy commissioner of police Vinay Rathod said it was a very good detection which they made based on a tip and many past cases were detected on questioning the suspects.

