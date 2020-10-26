Four trick delivery person, loot jewellery worth Rs 70,000

A delivery boy for a jewellery store in Shivranjani in Ahmedabad was allegedly tricked by four people and looted of jewellery worth Rs 70,000.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, he was taking the jewellery to the store when the incident reportedly took place. In his complaint to the Gujarat University police station, Kalpesh Pasi (27), resident of Vejalpur, stated that he works as a delivery boy with Nanalal Jewellers, located in Sheetal Varsha 5 complex at Shivranjani crossroads. He has been working at the store for the last 10 years.

According to the police, on Thursday evening, the manager of the store asked Pasi to take some jewellery worth around Rs 70,000 for soldering. He went to Super mall on CG Road on his two-wheeler. After getting the work done, he kept the jewellery in the storage compartment under the seat of his two-wheeler.

He was on his way back when two men on a bike approached him at Gulbai Tekra crossroads and directed him to stop. As soon as he stopped, the man riding pillion on the motorcycle got off, removed the keys from Pasi’s two-wheeler and took him to the side of the road. They then accused him of driving over their feet.

Then, two more men joined the conversation. Soon after, the four men left on their motorcycles. When Pasi returned to his two-wheeler, he found the lock of the seat of his two-wheeler open. He checked to find the jewellery missing.

Pasi then lodged a complaint at GU police station. He said he could not see the number plates of the motorcycles. A senior official of GU police station said, "The lock of the storage compartment of the two-wheeler was neither broken nor damaged. The crooks somehow managed to open the storage compartment and stole the jewellery while the victim was kept engrossed in conversation."

