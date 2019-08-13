Four Twitter handles suspended for spreading 'rumours' about Jammu and Kashmir
The remaining were also likely to be suspended soon
New Delhi: Police officials on Monday said that four Twitter handles have been suspended on requests of Indian officials for "spreading rumours about the situation in J&K" while action against another four is awaited.
According to news agency IANS report, the Indian Home Ministry had complained against these eight "fake" Twitter accounts, including one purportedly belonging to hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, following which the micro-blogging site took action against four of these.
The remaining were also likely to be suspended soon, officials said.
With inputs from IANs
