Search

Four Twitter handles suspended for spreading 'rumours' about Jammu and Kashmir

Published: Aug 13, 2019, 03:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The remaining were also likely to be suspended soon

Four Twitter handles suspended for spreading 'rumours' about Jammu and Kashmir
This image has been used for representational purpose only

New Delhi: Police officials on Monday said that four Twitter handles have been suspended on requests of Indian officials for "spreading rumours about the situation in J&K" while action against another four is awaited.

According to news agency IANS report, the Indian Home Ministry had complained against these eight "fake" Twitter accounts, including one purportedly belonging to hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, following which the micro-blogging site took action against four of these.

The remaining were also likely to be suspended soon, officials said.

With inputs from IANs

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

national news

Maharashtra floods disrupt normal life!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK