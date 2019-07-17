Four wanted criminals nabbed during encounter with police in Gurugram

crime

Among the four wanted criminals, one of them carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the other two carried cash rewards of Rs 50,000 each

Representational Picture

On Wednesday, the Gurugram Police arrested four notorious criminals, including three carrying cash rewards on their heads, during an encounter at Dwarka Expressway in Haryana. Out of four accused, three have sustained bullet injuries and have been admitted to the hospital.

The four wanted criminals have been identified as Lokesh, Sanju, Pradeep, and Neeraj. While one of them carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the other two carried cash rewards of Rs 50,000 each. The criminals belonged to Delhi's Najafgarh area and Haryana's Sonipat and Jhajjar.

The criminals were nabbed after an exchange of fire took place between the criminals and the police officials at 2 am today. The police took this action in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation in Haryana.

In a similar incident, the Delhi Police arrested three men, who used to dupe people after swapping their ATM cards after a brief encounter with police in south Delhi's Munirka area. The three accused have been identified as Abid and Sakib, residents of Haryana's Palwal district, and Adil, a resident of Ballabhgarh in Haryana, the police said.

The police recovered a total of 95 ATM cards, Rs 20,000 cash, one pistol, two live cartridges and a car from their possession. "Police got information on Monday that the accused would come near Munirka Metro Station. When they came there, they were signalled to stop but instead of stopping, they tried to flee after firing at police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rahesh Deo said.

The three accused were chased and later arrested on Nelson Mandela Marg near Coolie Camp signal. During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to operate across India and targeted elderly people. They managed to see the PIN code of the user and after swapping the ATM cards, they withdrew money, the police said.

The accused used to carry arms to threaten people in case of being caught on the spot, they added.

With inputs from ANI

