Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

No bugging matter

Nature

Join renowned entomologists Dr V Shubhalaxmi and Isaac Kehimkar on an insect safari.

On September 29, 7.30 am to 9.30 am At Entrance of Green Valley Park, CBD Belapur.

Call 9987013144

Cost Rs350

Teepee time

Camp

Soak in the extended monsoon by staying in a luxurious tent. Take a dip in the pool and enjoy a barbecue.

Till September 30, 4 pm onwards

At Moonstone Hammock, Karjat.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs2,890 onwards.

Falling for adventure

Trek

Climb the Dudhsagar waterfall, India’s fifth highest. Also look out for trains as they pass through the waterfall.

On September 28, 4 pm

Meeting Point Cloak Room, Pune Junction Station.

Log on to adventuregeek.in

Cost Rs2,799

The Warli way

Community

Discover the art of the Warli tribe and their organic farms. Savour a traditional meal at the end.

On September 29, 10 am to 2 pm Meeting point Vangaon Railway Station. Log on to swadesee.com Cost Rs990

