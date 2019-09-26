Four ways to enjoy the outdoors
If you are an outdoor person, hereâs how you can plan your days rights
No bugging matter
Nature
Join renowned entomologists Dr V Shubhalaxmi and Isaac Kehimkar on an insect safari.
On September 29, 7.30 am to 9.30 am At Entrance of Green Valley Park, CBD Belapur.
Call 9987013144
Cost Rs350
Teepee time
Camp
Soak in the extended monsoon by staying in a luxurious tent. Take a dip in the pool and enjoy a barbecue.
Till September 30, 4 pm onwards
At Moonstone Hammock, Karjat.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs2,890 onwards.
Falling for adventure
Trek
Climb the Dudhsagar waterfall, India’s fifth highest. Also look out for trains as they pass through the waterfall.
On September 28, 4 pm
Meeting Point Cloak Room, Pune Junction Station.
Log on to adventuregeek.in
Cost Rs2,799
The Warli way
Community
Discover the art of the Warli tribe and their organic farms. Savour a traditional meal at the end.
On September 29, 10 am to 2 pm Meeting point Vangaon Railway Station. Log on to swadesee.com Cost Rs990
