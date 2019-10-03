MENU

Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Published: Oct 03, 2019, 08:13 IST | The Guide Team

Hereâs how you can make the most of Thursday to Friday with these activities

Woodwork wonders

Farmstay â¶ Give your getaway from the city a creative twist at a farmstay, where you can sign up for a carpentry workshop.

From October 4 to 6
At Utopia Farmstay, Nashik.
Call 8779621583
Cost Rs 12,500 (includes stay, food, wooden objects)

Framing mangroves

outdoors 

Photography â¶ Document the biodiversity of mangroves, a gift of nature unique to coastal areas, on a photo walk.

On October 6, 7.15 am
At Main Gate, Godrej Mangroves, Vikhroli East.
Register dcpexpeditions.com

Jungle jive

outdoors

Camp â¶ A retreat in Tala is open again for camping after the monsoon. Head there for a package that includes trails, barbecue and music.

On October 5 and 6.
At Forest Hills at Tala, Raigad.
Call 9819202000 cost `6,000 (per night)

Stories on wheels

outdoors

Cycling â¶ Listen to the story of a rich businessman in the British era whose destiny was linked with that of Bombay, all while you pedal away in SoBo. 

On October 5, 9.30 pm
At Kailash Parbat, Colaba.
Log on to bit.ly/2nA6RGp
Cost Rs 699 onwards

