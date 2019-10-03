Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Woodwork wonders

Farmstay â¶ Give your getaway from the city a creative twist at a farmstay, where you can sign up for a carpentry workshop.

From October 4 to 6

At Utopia Farmstay, Nashik.

Call 8779621583

Cost Rs 12,500 (includes stay, food, wooden objects)

Framing mangroves

Photography â¶ Document the biodiversity of mangroves, a gift of nature unique to coastal areas, on a photo walk.

On October 6, 7.15 am

At Main Gate, Godrej Mangroves, Vikhroli East.

Register dcpexpeditions.com

Jungle jive

Camp â¶ A retreat in Tala is open again for camping after the monsoon. Head there for a package that includes trails, barbecue and music.

On October 5 and 6.

At Forest Hills at Tala, Raigad.

Call 9819202000 cost `6,000 (per night)

Stories on wheels

Cycling â¶ Listen to the story of a rich businessman in the British era whose destiny was linked with that of Bombay, all while you pedal away in SoBo.

On October 5, 9.30 pm

At Kailash Parbat, Colaba.

Log on to bit.ly/2nA6RGp

Cost Rs 699 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates