Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 07:55 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Take a dip at the heavenly lake below Devkund waterfall to beat the October heat.

Waterfall

Fall in love with nature
On October 18 to 19, 10.30 pm to 9 pm Meeting point Pritam Hotel, Dharmaputra Dadar TT.
Call 9819021806
Cost Rs 1,499

Trail

Hold fort
Travel to the lesser-known Sondai fort near Karjat, which was once used as a watchtower.
On October 19, 6 am Meeting point Karjat railway station.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 600

Sailing

Float out
Set sail quite literally and travel past lighthouses that dot the Arabian Sea.
On October 18 and 19, 3 pm and 5 pm
Starting point Gateway of India, Colaba.
Log on to The Facebook page of Mumbai Riders
Cost Rs 1,600

Trek

Get a view
Trek up to Garbett Point near Matheran to soak in the gorgeous view there.
On October 19, 11.50 pm
Meeting Point Bhivpuri Road railway station.
Log on to gosportindia.com
Cost Rs 799

