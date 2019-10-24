Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

A filmy getaway

Love The Grand Budapest Hotel and live for music? Gather your friends and head to this campsite.

ON October 25, 4 pm

AT BandCamp, White Collar Hippie Camping Ground, Dongri, Uttan.

CALL 9930260748

Cost Rs 2,700

Pedalling around town

Discover Mumbai's landmarks, including Marine Drive, Haji Ali and Worli Sea-face on this midnight ride.

ON October 26, 11.30 to October 27, 5 am

Meeting point Colaba Causeway.

LOG ON TO treksandtrails.org

Cost Rs 650

Get your Vitamin sea

Lap up food at a barbecue by a campfire and play antakshri and charades at this camp under the stars.

ON October 26, 10.15 am

AT Bhandardara dam, Ahmednagar, Shendi.

CALL 9867367347

Cost Rs 799 to Rs 1,599

Make a run for it

Make this weekend about adventure and head to Kolad and raft down the scenic river.

ON Multiple dates, 3 pm onwards

AT Kamat Village, Kolad, Raigad district. CALL 9769204125

LOG ON TO insider.in

Cost Rs 2,310

