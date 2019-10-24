Four ways to enjoy the outdoors
If you are an outdoor person, here's how you can plan your days' rights
A filmy getaway
Reconnect
Love The Grand Budapest Hotel and live for music? Gather your friends and head to this campsite.
ON October 25, 4 pm
AT BandCamp, White Collar Hippie Camping Ground, Dongri, Uttan.
CALL 9930260748
Cost Rs 2,700
Pedalling around town
Cycle
Discover Mumbai's landmarks, including Marine Drive, Haji Ali and Worli Sea-face on this midnight ride.
ON October 26, 11.30 to October 27, 5 am
Meeting point Colaba Causeway.
LOG ON TO treksandtrails.org
Cost Rs 650
Get your Vitamin sea
Camp
Lap up food at a barbecue by a campfire and play antakshri and charades at this camp under the stars.
ON October 26, 10.15 am
AT Bhandardara dam, Ahmednagar, Shendi.
CALL 9867367347
Cost Rs 799 to Rs 1,599
Make a run for it
Raft
Make this weekend about adventure and head to Kolad and raft down the scenic river.
ON Multiple dates, 3 pm onwards
AT Kamat Village, Kolad, Raigad district. CALL 9769204125
LOG ON TO insider.in
Cost Rs 2,310
