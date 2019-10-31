Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Go with the flow

Kayaking: Get adventurous and head to this water body, where you can go kayaking, after which, you can camp close to the falls.

On November 2, 2 pm to November 3, 10 am

At Randha Fall Bhandardara.

Call 9764077294

Heights of invention

Climb: Scale the Vajir Pinnacle of Asangaon's Mahuli fort that stands at 2815 ft — the highest point in Thane district.

On November 2, 9 am to November 3, 11 pm

Call 9822513801 (for pick-up details)

Cost Rs 2800 onwards

A nose for climbing

Rappelling: Test your agility and physical strength by signing up for a rappelling trip up Duke's Nose

in Lonavla.

On November 2, 8 am Meeting point Lonavla station.

Call 9664834380

Cost Rs 1,350

The night is dark

Camp: Huddle around a bonfire and reconnect with nature at a night camp.

On November 2, 6 am to November 3, 10 am

At Adventure Maval, Ghole Road, Ambegaon Khurd.

Call 9921261212

Cost Rs 1,000 onwards

