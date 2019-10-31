Four ways to enjoy the outdoors
Go with the flow
Kayaking: Get adventurous and head to this water body, where you can go kayaking, after which, you can camp close to the falls.
On November 2, 2 pm to November 3, 10 am
At Randha Fall Bhandardara.
Call 9764077294
Heights of invention
Climb: Scale the Vajir Pinnacle of Asangaon's Mahuli fort that stands at 2815 ft — the highest point in Thane district.
On November 2, 9 am to November 3, 11 pm
Call 9822513801 (for pick-up details)
Cost Rs 2800 onwards
A nose for climbing
Rappelling: Test your agility and physical strength by signing up for a rappelling trip up Duke's Nose
in Lonavla.
On November 2, 8 am Meeting point Lonavla station.
Call 9664834380
Cost Rs 1,350
The night is dark
Camp: Huddle around a bonfire and reconnect with nature at a night camp.
On November 2, 6 am to November 3, 10 am
At Adventure Maval, Ghole Road, Ambegaon Khurd.
Call 9921261212
Cost Rs 1,000 onwards
