Four ways to enjoy the outdoors
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Soak in nature
Walk - Sign up for a wildlife spotting walk inside SGNP's Yeoor Hills, conducted by wildlife expert, Nikit Surve.
On November 17, 7 am to 11 am
Meeting point Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Thane entrance.
Call 9833376765
Cost Rs 1,199
SoBo by night
Cycle - Experience Mumbai's landmarks in new light at this midnight cycling event.
On November 16, 11 pm to November 17, 5.30 am
Meeting point Colaba Causeway.
Log on to treksandtrails.org
Cost Rs 250 to Rs 650
What the fort
Trek - Hike up to Mahauli Fort, a 2815 ft relic from 1485, and soak in the vistas.
On November 16, 6 am 7.30 pm
Meeting point Asangaon Railway Station, Ulhasnagar. email mumbaimountainhikers@gmail.com
Cost Rs 550
Oh so pawsome!
Leisure - This weekend, head to this exciting road trip to a pet fest with your doggos.
On November 17, 7.30 am
At Shivar Agro Tourist Farm, Gorhewada, Sange.
Call 7021206477
Cost Rs 1,099 (for adults); Rs 899 (for kids)
