Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Soak in nature

Walk - Sign up for a wildlife spotting walk inside SGNP's Yeoor Hills, conducted by wildlife expert, Nikit Surve.

On November 17, 7 am to 11 am

Meeting point Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Thane entrance.

Call 9833376765

Cost Rs 1,199

SoBo by night

Cycle - Experience Mumbai's landmarks in new light at this midnight cycling event.

On November 16, 11 pm to November 17, 5.30 am

Meeting point Colaba Causeway.

Log on to treksandtrails.org

Cost Rs 250 to Rs 650

What the fort

Trek - Hike up to Mahauli Fort, a 2815 ft relic from 1485, and soak in the vistas.

On November 16, 6 am 7.30 pm

Meeting point Asangaon Railway Station, Ulhasnagar. email mumbaimountainhikers@gmail.com

Cost Rs 550

Oh so pawsome!

Leisure - This weekend, head to this exciting road trip to a pet fest with your doggos.

On November 17, 7.30 am

At Shivar Agro Tourist Farm, Gorhewada, Sange.

Call 7021206477

Cost Rs 1,099 (for adults); Rs 899 (for kids)

