Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Sunset biking

Cycling: Enjoy an evening cycling amidst the lush lanes of Vasai, as you ride into the sunset.

ON November 24, 4 pm to 7.30 pm

At Agarwal Gate, Vasai West.

Call 8082080711

Cost Rs 500 onwards

From dusk to dawn



Trek: This medium level night trek to Kalsubai peak promises to give you the best views at dawn and a great workout.

On November 23, 4.50 pm to November 24, 3 pm

Meeting point Kasara Station.

Call 8108408191

Cost Rs 1,000

Stargazing camp



Camp: Spend a night in tents on the beach, complete with a bonfire and band performance, stargazing and a barbeque.

On November 23, 4 pm to November 24, 10 am

At Revdanda Beach Fort.

Log on to eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 1,699 onwards

Adrenaline rush

Water sports: Try your hand at kayaking, tubing and lake rafting this weekend. They also have a shooting range.

On November 23, 12.30 pm to November 24, 3 am

At Bhatakna, Igatpuri.

Log on to eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 1,200 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates