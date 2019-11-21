MENU

Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Published: Nov 21, 2019, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Sunset biking

Cycling: Enjoy an evening cycling amidst the lush lanes of Vasai, as you ride into the sunset.
ON November 24, 4 pm to 7.30 pm
At Agarwal Gate, Vasai West.
Call 8082080711
Cost Rs 500 onwards

From dusk to dawn

Guide
Trek: This medium level night trek to Kalsubai peak promises to give you the best views at dawn and a great workout.

On November 23, 4.50 pm to November 24, 3 pm
Meeting point Kasara Station.
Call 8108408191
Cost Rs 1,000

Stargazing camp

Guide
Camp: Spend a night in tents on the beach, complete with a bonfire and band performance, stargazing and a barbeque.

On November 23, 4 pm to November 24, 10 am
At Revdanda Beach Fort.
Log on to eventshigh.com
Cost Rs 1,699 onwards

Adrenaline rush

Guide

Water sports: Try your hand at kayaking, tubing and lake rafting this weekend. They also have a shooting range.

On November 23, 12.30 pm to November 24, 3 am
At Bhatakna, Igatpuri.
Log on to eventshigh.com
Cost Rs 1,200 onwards

