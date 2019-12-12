Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pawsitive vibes

Camp: Take your pet along for a getaway to the hills and enjoy a fitness party, barbecue and pet grooming session.

On December 14 to 15, 12 pm to 1.30 pm

At Forest Hills at Tala, Raigad.

Call 9819202000

Cost Rs 4,000 onwards

Point of view

Trek: Walk under the starry sky to Garbett point that offers a panoramic view of the Matheran range.

On December 14 to 15, 10 pm to 11 am

Meeting point Bhivpuri Road Station.

Log on to eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 699

Gone with the wind

Climb: Soak in the scenic view of the Sahyadris at the Konkan Kada, a vertical overhang cliff that stands at over 4,691 feet, and also check out the caves of Harishchandragad that dates back to the Microlithic age.

On December 14 to 15, 7 am to 9 pm

Meeting point Blue Nile, Agarkar Nagar, Pune.

Call 7350064961

Cost Rs 2150 onwards

One with nature

Explore: Enjoy a trip comprising fishing, organic garden tours, a night trek and private waterfall, too.

On December 14 to 15, 11 am onwards

At Letscampout Camp Max, Kalote Mokashi, Khopoli.

Call 9819813493

Cost Rs 999 onwards

