Four Ways To Enjoy The Outdoors
Sights to behold
CAMP A campsite offers a stunning view of Malshej ghat, the mountain pass that stands 2,250 ft above sea level.
ON December 21, 5 pm
AT Pimpalgaon Joga Dam, Pune.
LOG ON TO localcampingwala.com
COST Rs 1,200
One with nature
Kids: The winter break makes for a good getaway. A three-day parents and children camp not only offers fun activities like rope climbing and zip lining, but sessions on team building and stargazing, too.
ON December 22 to December 25, 7 am to 7 am
AT Kamshet, Lonavala.
LOG ON TO lifeawayfromlife.com
COST Rs 6,500 per person
Peak adventure
TREK: Challenge your stamina and boost endurance by trekking to the highest point in the state.
ON December 22, 7 am to 8 pm
AT Kalsubai Peak, Bari Village.
CALL 9403204544
COST Rs 1,199
Bird's eye view
Watch: Join a walk by the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary and spot waders, raptors and woodland birds.
ON December 22, 7.30 am to 9.30 pm
AT Bhandup Pumping Station, Mulund East.
CALL 9820140254
COST Rs 400
