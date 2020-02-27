Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Beach camping

Camp: Explore the relatively clean and isolated Mordi beach, where you will also be served lunch, besides enjoying a bonfire evening with music.

On February 29, 2.30 pm meeting point Mumbai Central.

Call 9987562370

Cost Rs 1,200

Fort fun

Trek: Head to this 400-year-old Ratangad fort which was captured by Chhatrapati Shivaji.

On February 29, 10.50 pm to March 1, 10.30 pm

Meeting point CST, Fort.

Call 8108108191

Cost Rs 1,000

Wild encounters

Climb: Challenge yourself with this trek where you will make your way up rock-cut steps and climb them with the aid of ropes.

On February 29, 10.30 pm

At Bhairavgad, Moroshi.

Call 8097728484

Cost Rs 650

Sunrise special

Night walk: If you're a night pe­rson, this trek to Irs­halgad that rewards you with a spectacular sunrise is ideal.

On February 29, 11 pm to March 1, 11 am

Meeting point Panvel Bus depot.

Call 8108177322

Cost Rs 550

