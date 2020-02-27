Four ways to enjoy the outdoors
Challenge yourself with this trek where you will make your way up rock-cut steps and climb them with the aid of ropes
Beach camping
Camp: Explore the relatively clean and isolated Mordi beach, where you will also be served lunch, besides enjoying a bonfire evening with music.
On February 29, 2.30 pm meeting point Mumbai Central.
Call 9987562370
Cost Rs 1,200
Fort fun
Trek: Head to this 400-year-old Ratangad fort which was captured by Chhatrapati Shivaji.
On February 29, 10.50 pm to March 1, 10.30 pm
Meeting point CST, Fort.
Call 8108108191
Cost Rs 1,000
Wild encounters
Climb: Challenge yourself with this trek where you will make your way up rock-cut steps and climb them with the aid of ropes.
On February 29, 10.30 pm
At Bhairavgad, Moroshi.
Call 8097728484
Cost Rs 650
Sunrise special
Night walk: If you're a night person, this trek to Irshalgad that rewards you with a spectacular sunrise is ideal.
On February 29, 11 pm to March 1, 11 am
Meeting point Panvel Bus depot.
Call 8108177322
Cost Rs 550
