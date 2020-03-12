Four ways to enjoy the outdoors
Movie mania
Camp: Relax by the lakeside surrounding the hills of Adoshi at a movie night and relish barbecue.
On March 14, 4 pm to March 15, 1 pm At Tents n Trails, Adoshi Dam, Mandad Atkargaon, Khopoli.
Call 8766473243
Cost Rs 999
Bridge to adventure
Trek: Join a night trek that takes you to a lush forest, followed by a serene pool.
On March 14 to March 15, 11.30 pm onwards MEETING POINT Blue Nile Restaurant, Agarkar Nagar, Pune.
Call 7350064961
Cost Rs 1,890 onwards
Cave and coast
Climb: Pay a visit to the historic Yana caves and soak in the view of clean beaches.
On March 13 to March 16, 3.20 pm onwards
Meeting pointLokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kurla.
Log on to hikerwolf.com
Cost Rs 1,999 onwards
Deep explorations
Dive: Plunge into the clear waters of Tarkali, located at the convergence of the Karli River and Arabian Sea.
On March 13 to March 16, 8 pm onwards Meeting point near Pritam Hotel, Dadar East.
LOG ON TO insider.in
Cost Rs 6,890
