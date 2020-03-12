Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Movie mania

Camp: Relax by the lakeside surrounding the hills of Adoshi at a movie night and relish barbecue.

On March 14, 4 pm to March 15, 1 pm At Tents n Trails, Adoshi Dam, Mandad Atkargaon, Khopoli.

Call 8766473243

Cost Rs 999

Bridge to adventure

Trek: Join a night trek that takes you to a lush forest, followed by a serene pool.

On March 14 to March 15, 11.30 pm onwards MEETING POINT Blue Nile Restaurant, Agarkar Nagar, Pune.

Call 7350064961

Cost Rs 1,890 onwards

Cave and coast

Climb: Pay a visit to the historic Yana caves and soak in the view of clean beaches.

On March 13 to March 16, 3.20 pm onwards

Meeting pointLokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kurla.

Log on to hikerwolf.com

Cost Rs 1,999 onwards

Deep explorations

Dive: Plunge into the clear waters of Tarkali, located at the convergence of the Karli River and Arabian Sea.

On March 13 to March 16, 8 pm onwards Meeting point near Pritam Hotel, Dadar East.

LOG ON TO insider.in

Cost Rs 6,890

