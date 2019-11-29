Four ways to plan your weekend break
You can chill by the beach with acoustic music, pick a green spot for a picnic or trek to Harihar fort.
Beach, please
Camp: Enjoy a chilled out time by the beach with acoustic music, a movie screening and barbecue.
On November 30, 4.30 pm
Meeting point Revdanda Campsite, Alibaug.
LOG on to insider.in
Cost Rs 999 to Rs 2199
Restful retreat
Picnic: Indulge in some family time at a green spot in Pune where you get to try boating and visit a dairy farm.
On November 29, 9.30 am
At Meher Retreat, Pune.
Log on to meherretreat.com
Cost Rs 500 onwards
High on life
Climb: Test your endurance while trekking up to Harihar fort that stands at over 3,600 ft, and witness the scenic view.
On December 1, 12.15 am onwards
Meeting point Kasara Railway Station.
Call 9967564888
Cost Rs 850
Hold the fort
Explore: Discover the hilly region of Junnar comprising Chavand fort, Kukdeshwar Temple and Tulja Caves.
On December 1, 6.15 am onwards
Meeting point Fergusson College Main Gate, Shivajinagar, Pune.
Call 9975693197
Cost Rs 1,450
