Four ways to plan your weekend break

Beach, please

Camp: Enjoy a chilled out time by the beach with acoustic music, a movie screening and barbecue.

On November 30, 4.30 pm

Meeting point Revdanda Campsite, Alibaug.

LOG on to insider.in

Cost Rs 999 to Rs 2199

Restful retreat

Picnic: Indulge in some family time at a green spot in Pune where you get to try boating and visit a dairy farm.

On November 29, 9.30 am

At Meher Retreat, Pune.

Log on to meherretreat.com

Cost Rs 500 onwards

High on life

Climb: Test your endurance while trekking up to Harihar fort that stands at over 3,600 ft, and witness the scenic view.

On December 1, 12.15 am onwards

Meeting point Kasara Railway Station.

Call 9967564888

Cost Rs 850

Hold the fort

Explore: Discover the hilly region of Junnar comprising Chavand fort, Kukdeshwar Temple and Tulja Caves.

On December 1, 6.15 am onwards

Meeting point Fergusson College Main Gate, Shivajinagar, Pune.

Call 9975693197

Cost Rs 1,450

