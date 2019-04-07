Four women arrested for putting up Congress posters on public buildings

Published: Apr 07, 2019, 11:40 IST | PTI

Police registered a case against Radha, Maya Devi, Sawita and Rubi for violating the model code of conduct and arrested them, Station House Officer Pankaj Tyagi said

Muzaffarnagar: Four women have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Miranpur town for putting up pamphlets and posters on public buildings in support of Congress's Bijnor candidate Nasimuddin Siddiqui, officials said on Sunday.

Police registered a case against Radha, Maya Devi, Sawita and Rubi for violating the model code of conduct and arrested them, Station House Officer Pankaj Tyagi said.

Bijnor will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 11.

In a similar incident, a case was filed against Congress workers for putting up posters which said 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' on a train.

