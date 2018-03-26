Four women Maoists killed in gun battle with security forces Bhubaneswar

Four women Maoists have been killed during an exchange of fire with security personnel in Narayanpatna area of Odisha's Koraput district, the police said today



Representational Pic

Four women Maoists have been killed during an exchange of fire with security personnel in Narayanpatna area of Odisha's Koraput district, the police said today.

Acting on a tip off, the District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel launched a joint combing operation last night in the forest areas of Narayanpatna, Director General of Police R P Sharma said.

"As soon as the left-wing extremists saw security personnel approaching them, they opened fire. When the security forces retaliated, a fierce gun battle ensued between the two sides, leading to the death of four women cadres," Sharma explained.

It appeared that 10 to 12 rebels of the Andhra-Odisha Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist) were present at the site during the encounter, he said.

"The bodies of three women cadres were recovered right after the encounter last night while another body was found in the forest this morning," Sharma said, adding that four rifles, kit bags, land mine and some ammunition besides some naxal literature were recovered from the site.

A massive search operation has been launched in the area following the gun battle and efforts are on to establish the identity of the slain rebels, suspected to be the area committee members of the banned outfit, the DGP asserted.

Describing the Koraput operation as a "major success," the DGP said yesterday's encounter comes two days after another Maoist cadre was gunned down by security personnel in Malkangiri district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever