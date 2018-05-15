Four workers killed by old war bomb near Egypt's new capital

The ordnance had laid dormant from a previous war, said the official, who did not specify which war and spoke on condition of anonymity



Representational Image

Four workers were killed today when a bomb from a former war exploded at a construction site where Egypt is building its new capital, a security official said.

The ordnance had laid dormant from a previous war, said the official, who did not specify which war and spoke on condition of anonymity. The country's new capital is under construction about 45 kilometres east of current capital Cairo.

Workers are building a new district to house a new presidential palace, parliament, 32 ministries and foreign embassies.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever