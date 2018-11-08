Four-year-old found raped, murdered when she was alone at her house

crime

Representational Image

A four-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in the Nidhauli Kalan area, police said Thursday. The girl was alone at her house when the incident took place Wednesday night, they said.

The matter is being probed, police said, adding no arrests have been made so far. The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

In another similar incident occurred on October 17, a seven-year-old girl, who was returning home from her school, was allegedly raped by a man in Haryana's Rewari district, police said.

The man grabbed the child and took her to the fields and raped her there on Tuesday, they said.

The girl was profusely bleeding when she reached home, police said. She narrated the ordeal to her mother following which police were informed, they added.

The child was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, police said. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

The girl's parents are said to be migrant labourers.

In another similar incident, a Class 10 student of a government school was allegedly raped by four men, including the son of her landlord, who lured her with an offer to buy her a pizza, the police said Monday. The incident took place on Friday in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, they added.

