Four-year-old girl dies after portion of building collapses in Virar

Updated: Oct 16, 2019, 09:30 IST | Samiullah Khan

Photo of the collapse of the building in Virar
Photo of the collapse of the building in Virar

A four-year-old girl lost her life after a portion of a building collapsed in Virar. Another minor was trapped buy was rescued by the local fire brigade. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. Locals in Virar rescued the residents trapped inside the building.

Soon after the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the site. Rescue operations have been concluded.

