Four-year-old girl killed by leopard in Nashik

Updated: Mar 15, 2019, 14:17 IST | PTI

Her mother Gitabai was working in the fields of one Deepak Salve when the incident happened," he said. Forest department teams have been deployed in the area to trap the leopard, he added

Four-year-old girl killed by leopard in Nashik

A 4-year-old girl playing in a farm was killed by a leopard in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said Friday.

The incident took place around 7pm on Thursday in Parmori village of Nashik's Dindori taluka, the Vani police station official informed. "The leopard pounced on Gayatri Gangurde, killed her and dragged her into a sugarcane field nearby.

Her mother Gitabai was working in the fields of one Deepak Salve when the incident happened," he said. Forest department teams have been deployed in the area to trap the leopard, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai newsmaharashtranashik

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Parents of 21-year-old girl held on charges of honour killing

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees