Four-year-old girl killed by leopard in Nashik
Her mother Gitabai was working in the fields of one Deepak Salve when the incident happened," he said. Forest department teams have been deployed in the area to trap the leopard, he added
A 4-year-old girl playing in a farm was killed by a leopard in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said Friday.
The incident took place around 7pm on Thursday in Parmori village of Nashik's Dindori taluka, the Vani police station official informed. "The leopard pounced on Gayatri Gangurde, killed her and dragged her into a sugarcane field nearby.
Her mother Gitabai was working in the fields of one Deepak Salve when the incident happened," he said. Forest department teams have been deployed in the area to trap the leopard, he added.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Parents of 21-year-old girl held on charges of honour killing