Four-year-old girl killed by leopard in Nashik

A 4-year-old girl playing in a farm was killed by a leopard in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said Friday.

The incident took place around 7pm on Thursday in Parmori village of Nashik's Dindori taluka, the Vani police station official informed. "The leopard pounced on Gayatri Gangurde, killed her and dragged her into a sugarcane field nearby.

Her mother Gitabai was working in the fields of one Deepak Salve when the incident happened," he said. Forest department teams have been deployed in the area to trap the leopard, he added.

