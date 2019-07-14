Search

Four-year-old leopard rescued from well in Pune's Shirur Taluka

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 20:09 IST | mid-day online desk

the rescue teams reached the spot after receiving information from Vital Baburao Bujbal, a rescue volunteer of Shirur Range

Screengrab from the video

Pune: A four-year-old male leopard was rescued by a team of Shirur Range Rescue along with Wildlife SOS from a well on Sunday. The alleged incident occurred in Fakte village of Shirur Taluka, Pune.

According to reports, the rescue teams reached the spot after receiving information from Vital Baburao Bujbal, a rescue volunteer of Shirur Range. The team cited a possibility that the leopard might have fallen accidentally into the well on Sunday morning.

The rescue operation was carried out under the supervision of Mr Manohar Ramdev Mashekar, Range Forest Officer, Shirur and Dr Ajay Deshmuk, Veterinary Officer of Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre.

The leopard was later shifted to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for Preliminary treatment.

