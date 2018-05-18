Four young museum enthusiasts suggest changes or additions in Mumbai's museums

Four young museum enthusiasts suggest changes or additions that theyÃ¢ÂÂd like to see in the city's museums

Partha N Mansukhani, 22, student

The government and the Indian Navy should come together and take the responsibility to convert some of the decommissioned warships into museums. The US and the UK have done a fabulous job, with each warship having a number of curious tales chronicled during the times they served in various conflict zones. It would definitely garner a lot of interest among citizens as they will get to learn about the contributions of these machines in times of peace and war.

Malvika Bhatia, 27, archivist

Rather than functioning as individual institutions, I would love to see museums collaborate with each other more. The best museums I've seen are smaller ones that work together. Museums across the globe tend to be short on resources. Working together and sharing knowledge keeps them up-to-date, and enables them to do more to engage with the community. We're already seeing more collaborative exhibitions, with India and the World being the biggest one yet. I hope museums take these relationships further.

Gaurav Dharmani, 24,

freelance filmmaker

I would like to see a greater use of technology, which could help make the experience more interactive. For example, we could have touch screens and games for kids where they can identify artefacts, the eras they belong to and other details, which one can only answer after viewing the exhibits. This would help foster a greater interest in museums, which are otherwise perceived as "boring".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.