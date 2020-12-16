Fourth person held over Dresden jewellery heist

The 18th-century jewels that were stolen during the art theft in the Green Vault in 2019. File pic/AP

German police have arrested one of two fugitive twins wanted in connection with the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum last year.

A spokesman for Dresden police, Marko Laske, confirmed Tuesday that a 21-year-old man had been arrested in Berlin late Monday. He said further details would be released later Tuesday.

In a massive operation last month, German police arrested three people in connection with the November 25, 2019, theft of a large diamond brooch, a diamond epaulette and other treasures from the Dresden's Green Vault Museum. The suspects, aged 23 to 26, were charged with organized robbery and arson. Police at the time issued photos of two others, wanted on the same charges, identifying them as Abdul Majed Remmo, 21, and Mohamed Remmo, 21.

It wasn't immediately clear which one of the Remmo twins was arrested Monday and which one remains at large. Searches at more than a dozen location have so far not yielded the missing treasures.

Members of the Remmo family were convicted earlier this year for a similarly spectacular heist, the theft of a 100-kilogram (220 pound) Canadian gold coin dubbed the “Big Maple Leaf” from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017.

The coin, with an estimated value of 3.75 million euros ($4.45 million) has not yet been recovered and authorities have posited that it was likely cut up into smaller pieces and sold off.

Shortly after the theft, authorities offered a 500,000-euro ($593,000) reward for information leading to the recovery of the jewels or the arrest of the thieves.

25

Day, in Nov 2019, the heist took place

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever