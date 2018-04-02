Fourth Test: Australia loss inevitable?

Proteas 134-3 at stumps with a 401-run lead; Australia bowled out for 221



Proteas' pacer Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon on Day Three of the fourth Test yesterday. Pics/AFP

South Africa moved into a powerful position despite a fightback by Australia and an injury to fast bowler Morne Morkel on Day Three of the fourth Test at the Wanderers Stadium yesterday.

South Africa finished the day on 134-3 in their second innings, an overall lead of 401. Opening batsman Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 39 while skipper Faf Du Plessis was 34 not out. The Proteas, leading the series 2-1, need only to draw to beat Australia in a home series for the first time since 1969-70. From a seemingly hopeless overnight total of 110-6, Australia added another 111 runs before being bowled out. South Africa did not enforce the follow on, with doubts about the ability of Morkel to bowl because of a side strain.



SA's Dean Elgar en route his unbeaten 39 in Johannesburg yesterday

Australia's bowlers then restricted the hosts to a run rate of 2.4 in the second innings. Morne Morkel injured Morkel, playing in his last Test before retiring from international cricket, broke down as South Africa toiled in search of a breakthrough, leaving the field two balls into his fourth over of the day.

A South African team spokesman said the injury was in the same area that he damaged in a Test against Bangladesh in October, keeping him out of action for two months.

Paine plays through pain New captain Tim Paine set the example in the morning. Despite batting with a hairline fracture of his right thumb, he made a defiant 62 before being last man out. Paine and Pat Cummins walked out to resume the Australian innings on a heavily overcast morning, with their team facing the humiliation of being bowled out quickly and forced to follow on.

But they stayed together for most of the morning, with Cummins making a Test-best 50 off 92 balls.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever