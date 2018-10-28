Four-year-old girl raped, killed in Indore; accused on run

crime

Police are searching for him and have announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for his whereabouts, the officer added

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said Saturday. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, a 25-year-old man whom the girl's family knew well, police said.

The girl had gone missing Thursday evening. Her body was found near the drain under Krishnapura bridge Saturday, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) H C Mishra. Probe revealed that Honey Athwal, a family acquaintance, allegedly raped and smothered the girl, Mishra said.

Athwal, whom the girl used to call `uncle', allegedly abducted her after her tuition class, he said. After allegedly raping her, he smothered her and then absconded, the DIG said. Police are searching for him and have announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for his whereabouts, the officer added.

