Fox apologises for singer Robbie Williams' obscene gesture at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

A major US broadcaster has apologised to viewers over Robbie Williams's one-finger salute. The former Take That singer marred what had been a vintage performance of his greatest hits during the World Cup's opening ceremony by showing his middle finger to the camera. Williams made the offensive gesture during his last song, Rock DJ, prompting viewers in the UK and abroad to complain.

Kiran Manral wrote on Twitter: "Robbie Williams flipped the middle finger at an audience of billions. Now to sit down and explain to the offspring why he's not to do the same to even an audience of one." Sadaf Sayeed tweeted "All this in a #FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony watched by million of kids".

A Fox network spokesman told the Hollywood Reporter that it was a "newsworthy event produced by a third party and carried live on Fox. As it was broadcast live, we did not know what would happen during Robbie Williams's performance and we apologise."

