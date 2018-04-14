FRA to hear medical students before deciding fee structure

There is an ongoing tussle between private medical colleges and FRA over the fee structures decided by the latter



Fee structures in private medical colleges might cease to be a problem for students. For the first time, the Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) would give students a say in deciding their college's fee structure.

FRA has decided to hear the students before finalising the fee structures of PG medical courses, which are still under discussion. Students who may have already gotten admissions will also be called because FRA feels it is important for them to have a say in the fee structure as they have taken admission when it was still being discussed. "We have decided to consider students' opinions and will be sending out a notice calling them to appear before a panel to present their views," said M N Gilani, chairperson, FRA.

There is an ongoing tussle between private medical colleges and FRA over the fee structures decided by the latter. Management of the private colleges have expressed great disappointment with them. Eleven out of 15 colleges have decided to not give admissions at all. Students who are yet to be allotted colleges have approached FRA with their own proposals for the fees.

Terming this as a positive move, Abhijeet Kharade, a candidate seeking PG admission said, "At least now we will have a chance to put forth our opinion. How much importance is given to students' opinion though is something we will see once these hearings are held."

