Framed for food

food

Learn what goes into photographing a plate of perfectly delicious food

Are you someone who makes everyone wait until you've taken the perfect photograph of your meal at the restaurant? Do you keep adjusting the placement of cutlery, the angles of your camera and the overall presentation of your order? If so, there is a chance that you have an eye for food photography. To sharpen this skill, self-taught food photography expert Assad Dadan is organising a workshop for talented aspirants. He devotes all his time to his website Medium & Rare, where he develops a variety of visually appealing communications and solutions after ideating with top chefs and restaurants. From composition and exposure triangle to photography demo using daylight, the two-hour-long workshop will teach you to take stunning photographs of food using simple techniques.

On: August 18, 12 pm to 2 pm

At: Sandoitchi, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Log on to: instamojo.com

Cost: Rs 2,110

