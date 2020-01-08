Frames of women

An ongoing solo by young artist Kirthi Shetty, who has worked in the social development sector for the last 16 years, introspects on spirituality and women in a series of mixed media paintings. Shetty has also trained under renowned calligrapher Achut Palav. The works comprise spiritual texts, poetry, calligraphy, maps and decoupage.

On January 17, 11 am to 7 pm

At Gallery Pradarshak, 100, Kalpana Building, Plot No 338, 12th Road, Khar West.

Call 26462681

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates