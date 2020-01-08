Frames of women
An ongoing solo by young artist Kirthi Shetty, who has worked in the social development sector for the last 16 years, introspects on spirituality and women in a series of mixed media paintings. Shetty has also trained under renowned calligrapher Achut Palav. The works comprise spiritual texts, poetry, calligraphy, maps and decoupage.
On January 17, 11 am to 7 pm
At Gallery Pradarshak, 100, Kalpana Building, Plot No 338, 12th Road, Khar West.
Call 26462681
Free
