France boosts security amid 'high risk' of terror threat

Protesters set fire to a portrait depicting Macron with a graphical shoe-print over it, in Gaza on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

France is increasing security at religious sites as the interior minister said on Tuesday the country faces a "very high" risk of terrorist threats, amid growing geopolitical tensions following the beheading of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

French diplomats are trying to quell anger in Turkey and Arab nations amid anti-France protests and calls for boycotts of French goods in response to President Emmanuel Macron's firm stance against Islamism in the wake of the October 16 beheading.

About 10,000 people from an Islamist group marched through Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday to denounce the display of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in France, while its leader urged Muslims around the world to boycott French products.

Iran summoned a French diplomat in protest at what it says is France's support for the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, state media reported on Tuesday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever