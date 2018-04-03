France braces for mass rail strikes

Staff at state rail operator SNCF will walk off the job from 7.00 pm (local time), kicking off stoppages on two out of every five days, which unions warn will cause major disruption for Franceâs 4.5 million train passengers



Railway unions warn the move will cause major disruption for 4.5 mn train passengers. Pic/AFP

France braced for the start of three months of rolling rail strikes, the first in a series of walkouts affecting everything from energy to garbage collection as President Emmanuel Macron's reform agenda comes up against resistance.

The waste collection, electricity and energy sectors also expect strikes. On March 22, tens of thousands of teachers, nurses and other workers joined rail staff on strike - a sign of widespread opposition to Macron's plans for state sector liberalisation.

The waste collection, electricity and energy sectors also expect strikes. On March 22, tens of thousands of teachers, nurses and other workers joined rail staff on strike - a sign of widespread opposition to Macron’s plans for state sector liberalisation.

